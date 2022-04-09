Imran Khan’s future as Pakistan PM in jeopardy, no-trust vote to take place today

The Pakistani parliament will meet today, April 9, and choose the fate of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan through the no-confidence vote scheduled during today’s session. This vote will decide if Imran Khan will remain the PM of Pakistan or not.

According to the statement issued by the speaker’s office, the no-trust vote in the parliament will take place today at 11:00 am. The vote, which has been brought by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, is the fourth point on the agenda of the parliament.

A five-member bench headed by Judge Atal Bandial on Thursday decided to strike down the deputy speaker's ruling on the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Khan. The bench further ordered the restoration of the national assembly, which was earlier dissolved by Khan.

Khan had said earlier that he would not be recognizing the opposition government if they remain successful in ousting him from the Prime Minister position. Just a day before the no-confidence vote, Imran Khan addressed the nation.

During the address, Khan said, “I will not accept an imported government. I am ready for the struggle.” He further insinuated that the move to oust him was a foreign conspiracy and he called the citizens to hold peaceful protests on Sunday.

Imran Khan has outwardly accused the United States of working against him and attempting to remove him from the PM post in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Washington has denied all these claims, saying that there is no “foreign conspiracy” in place against Khan.

If Imran Khan loses the no-trust vote, he will be removed from the Prime Ministerial post and the opposition will put forward a candidate for the top position. Shehbaz Sharif, who is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, is the candidate selected by the opposition to take over as the PM.

The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member House to vote PM Imran Khan out of his post. According to reports, it is very likely that the vote will sway in the favour of the opposition today, as they have gathered enough support.