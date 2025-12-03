Imran Khan's FIRST statement on his condition in Adiala jail; issues warning against Asim Munir: 'If anything happens to me...'

Khan is also accusing Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, of political persecution, labelling him the 'most tyrannical dictator in history' and claiming he's "mentally unstable".

Amid death rumours, former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has spoken about his failing health, fearing for his life, according to a PTI statement, released after Khan met his sister Uzma Khan. The PTI chief also issued a stark warning against Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir that if anything happens to him, Munir and DG ISI will be held responsible. He's currently being held in solitary confinement with limited facilities, similar to those of a death row inmate. Imran alleged that the military establishment is trying to kill him.



Imran Khan's condition in Adiala Jail



According to his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khan is being held in solitary confinement with inhumane conditions, including no electricity, sunlight, clean water, or medical assistance. He claims the facilities are worse than those given to death row inmates. Khan is serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case, along with other corruption-related convictions that keep him in custody.



Further, Imran Khan alleged about his treatment in prison, describing it as "inhumane". He claims to have been confined to a cage, treated worse than animals, and subjected to solitary confinement with no electricity for five days and no freedom to leave his cell for ten days. Khan is also accusing Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, of political persecution, labelling him the 'most tyrannical dictator in history' and claiming he's "mentally unstable".



Imran Khan's sister claims 'mental torture'



Khan's sister, Uzma Khan, has echoed these concerns, stating that he's being subjected to "mental torture" in solitary confinement. She visited him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Tuesday after days of speculation over his well-being. Her meeting with Imran Khan on December 2 came amid mounting concern from PTI members and supporters, who had been seeking information from the authorities regarding his health, treatment in custody, and access to relatives. Following the interaction, Uzma said Imran Khan was alive but expressed alarm over his physical condition and the conditions in which he is being held.She alleged the former premier appeared frail, emotionally shaken, and kept in isolation. "Imran Khan's health is absolutely fine. He is angry. He said that they are subjecting him to mental torture, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this," Uzma said, naming Pakistan's Army Chief. The meeting reportedly lasted roughly 20 minutes. PTI leaders have since reiterated their demands for independent medical assessments and permission for regular legal and family visits, while the government has yet to respond officially to Uzma's claims.



Rumours over Imran Khan's condition intensified after unverified reports from Afghan media claimed he had died in custody. His son, Kasim Khan, demanded evidence that the former prime minister is alive, noting on X that it has been "845 days" since Imran was jailed and that he has allegedly been held in "a death cell" for six weeks without family access. Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023 in multiple cases. For more than a month, authorities have imposed tight restrictions on visits, which PTI claims are being enforced at the direction of an army officer, an accusation officials reject.PTI maintained that allowing Uzma Khanum to meet her brother was only a starting point and said regular, unhindered meetings must now be permitted in line with court directives as political tensions continue around the incarcerated opposition leader.



(With inputs from ANI)