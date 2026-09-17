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Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith marries for second time; shares photos on Instagram

Jemima Goldsmith, 52, ex-wife of Imran Khan, married businessman Cameron O'Reilly, 62, in a private ceremony on September 12. The film producer shared wedding pics on Instagram, revealing sons Sulaiman and Kasim walked her down the aisle in custom Oscar de la Renta gown.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 06:25 PM IST

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith marries for second time; shares photos on Instagram
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Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, has shared the first pictures of her wedding with businessman Cameron O'Reilly on Instagram, days after the couple quietly tied the knot.

The 52-year-old film producer and writer married the 62-year-old financier on September 12 in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Sons walk Jemima down the aisle

Posting pictures from the wedding on Instagram, Jemima thanked everyone who helped make the day special. She also revealed that her sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, whom she shares with Khan, walked her down the aisle.

Jemima also thanked her stepdaughter Tyrian White for being her maid of honour. Cameron's daughters, Sasha and Tara O'Reilly, were among Jemima's bridesmaids, along with Edie and Eliza. The couple's wedding party also included Bluey and Arthur as pageboys.

Jemima revealed that Cameron's sons Elliot and Oscar O'Reilly were his best men. She also listed her nephews Frankie, Isaac and James Goldsmith, along with Cameron's brothers Gavin and Tony O'Reilly, as ushers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jemima's Oscar de la Renta gown and second look

For her wedding, Jemima wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. The strapless, tea-length dress featured horizontal white detailing, sheer tulle and a floral applique at the waist. She paired the outfit with a long pearl-covered veil and wore her hair in soft waves.

The pictures shared show the couple celebrating with their family and friends at the wedding. The reception also featured a wedding cake decorated with fresh figs and berries. Jemima later changed into a white mini dress with pleated shoulders.

The wedding came after Jemima and Cameron had been together for more than a year. Cameron O'Reilly is the son of late Irish-Australian media businessman Sir Anthony O'Reilly. He previously worked in his father's media businesses before launching private equity firm Bayard Capital.

Jemima was previously married to Imran Khan. They married in 1995 when she was 21 and later moved to Pakistan. The couple divorced in 2004 after nine years of marriage and have two sons.

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