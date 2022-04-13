Imran Khan's social media team arrested for defaming Pakistan Army Chief

It seems that nothing is going right with Imran Khan these days. After being ousted from power, now eight members of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's social media team have been arrested. According to reports on Geo News, the social media team of PTI had allegedly launched a defamation campaign against Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday made arrests from various parts of Punjab province over social media targeting of the army chief and judges of the Supreme Court. Imran Khan was removed from power on April 8 through a no-confidence motion. Since then, his party and social media team were continuously running a campaign against the Pakistani Army on Twitter.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a list of 50 suspects involved in a social media campaign against the army chief and top court judges has been received from intelligence agencies. Of these, 8 members have been arrested so far.

Imran Khan's close aide Asad Umar said in a tweet, "The petition challenging the harassment of PTI social media workers has been finalised. It will be filed in the High Courts on Wednesday." Meanwhile, in a meeting of officials of the Pakistan Army, there was a discussion about the campaign going on on social media. Along with this, necessary instructions were given to the concerned officials to deal with it.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 79th Formation Commanders Conference was held at the General Headquarters. It was attended by Army Corps Commanders, Chief Staff Officers and all formation Commanders.

(With PTI Inputs)