Imran Khan Health Row: Why Pakistan Govt challenged SC order for private hospital transfer

Pakistan government is opposing Pakistan's Supreme Court's order directing authorities to transfer jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital for a health evaluation.

The Pakistani government on Wednesday challenged a Supreme Court order to move jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a private hospital. The government argued that shifting a convicted prisoner to a private hospital without evidence of an urgent medical need could undermine the criminal justice system.

Why Pakistan govt is opposing Khan's hospital transfer

A petition filed with the court showed the government said moving a convicted felon to a private hospital based "on a report which ​does not disclose any condition requiring immediate medical treatment will severely disturb the whole criminal justice system." "If the interim order is not ​recalled, it will open a flood gate of prisoners seeking similar relief, which under the prevalent law cannot be granted," it added, as reported by Reuters.

Pakistan's Supreme Court had directed authorities to transfer jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital for a health evaluation, following growing concerns over his medical condition. The court also ordered authorities to ensure his weekly meetings with his family members. The court also directed the formation of a medical board with which Imran's personal physician and his sister, Uzma Khan, are to remain associated, Dawn reported.

Khan's wife, sister meet him after SC order

Following the SC order, Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, met him at Adiala Jail on Tuesday after a gap of around nine months, the Express Tribune reported. She briefed him on the Supreme Court’s order for his possible transfer to Islamabad’s Shifa Hospital and enquired about his health. Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, also met him for around 30–35 minutes.

Meanwhile, Khan's sons have repeatedly ‌expressed ⁠concern regarding his deteriorating health. Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, told CNN that the family, lawyers and doctors have received no updates or access to him for seven months, raising concerns over his treatment and medical condition. The lack of access has triggered nationwide PTI protests demanding Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s release.His lawyers have said he has lost significant vision in his right eye while in prison. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has welcomed the order, saying it should be implemented “immediately, fully, and without delay”.

Khan has been imprisoned since 2023, while his aides allege that the cases against him are politically motivated. Khan, 73, has been in jail in the garrison city of ​Rawalpindi, convicted in a string of cases that he says were politically driven after ⁠he fell out with the country's powerful military and was removed from office the previous year.