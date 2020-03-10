Trending#

Imran Khan extends Holi greetings to Hindus, gets abused by Muslims in Pakistan

Khan was abused by radical Islamists of Pakistan who slammed him wishing the people who commit atrocities on Muslims in India.


Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 08:39 AM IST

As India celebrates the festival of colours Holi on Tuesday, it didn't turn out well for Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan after he extended greetings to Hindus in the country. Khan was abused by radical Islamists of Pakistan who slammed him for the wishes.

Taking to Twitter, Imran wrote, "Happy Holi to our Hindu community. I pray that this festival will be a source of comfort and security to our Hindu community."

However, some people of his own country were not pleased with the tweet and started bashing him on the social media platform, saying that he shouldn't have done it after "what Hindus are doing with Muslims in India."