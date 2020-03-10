Imran Khan extends Holi greetings to Hindus, gets abused by Muslims in Pakistan
Khan was abused by radical Islamists of Pakistan who slammed him wishing the people who commit atrocities on Muslims in India.
File photo: Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Courtesy: PTI)
Abhishek Sharma
As India celebrates the festival of colours Holi on Tuesday, it didn't turn out well for Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan after he extended greetings to Hindus in the country. Khan was abused by radical Islamists of Pakistan who slammed him for the wishes.
Taking to Twitter, Imran wrote, "Happy Holi to our Hindu community. I pray that this festival will be a source of comfort and security to our Hindu community."
However, some people of his own country were not pleased with the tweet and started bashing him on the social media platform, saying that he shouldn't have done it after "what Hindus are doing with Muslims in India."
SHARM MAGAR TUM KO NAHI ATI 12 RABI UL AWAL OR DEGAR ISLAMI TEHWARON PER AP MUBARAK BAD KIYON NAI DETAY— Zubia Bilal (official) (@Zubia_Bilal) March 9, 2020
کھوتی خان کبھی مسلمانوں کے تہواروں پر بھی مبارکباد دے دیا کرو ـ— ☆ناراض چڑیا☆ (@Komal00780) March 9, 2020
Dear prime minister, what Hindus doing with muslims in India, they don't deserve this compliment and greeting.please don't break muslims Heart. https://t.co/nYJormBnXQ— عبدالله يعقوب لغاري (@Leghari273Khan) March 9, 2020
Sharam ani chahiye niyazi tumko india me hindu log muslim per zulam kr rahy hen or tum hindu ko wish kr rhy ho holi ki .i hate u imran niyazi https://t.co/vxbRdBgXBn— Alamdar Mughal Pehalwan Tlp (@AlamdarMughal) March 9, 2020
Gando Khan TM bs yehi kerty rehna ....... https://t.co/43YVV11WMh— Talha (@Talha67375880) March 9, 2020
Sharam Karo, es jasy zalim ko ap holi ka Mubarak bad da rahy hoon. Ye hindu hy ye ap ka khabi bala nhi chatay. Iran k sath mil kar en banchoodon ko hatam karo. Saudi Arabia k chamche.— khushi sajid hussain (@khushisajidhus1) March 9, 2020