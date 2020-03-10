Imran Khan extends Holi greetings to Hindus, gets abused by Muslims in Pakistan

As India celebrates the festival of colours Holi on Tuesday, it didn't turn out well for Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan after he extended greetings to Hindus in the country. Khan was abused by radical Islamists of Pakistan who slammed him for the wishes.

Taking to Twitter, Imran wrote, "Happy Holi to our Hindu community. I pray that this festival will be a source of comfort and security to our Hindu community."

However, some people of his own country were not pleased with the tweet and started bashing him on the social media platform, saying that he shouldn't have done it after "what Hindus are doing with Muslims in India."

SHARM MAGAR TUM KO NAHI ATI 12 RABI UL AWAL OR DEGAR ISLAMI TEHWARON PER AP MUBARAK BAD KIYON NAI DETAY — Zubia Bilal (official) (@Zubia_Bilal) March 9, 2020

کھوتی خان کبھی مسلمانوں کے تہواروں پر بھی مبارکباد دے دیا کرو ـ — ☆ناراض چڑیا☆ (@Komal00780) March 9, 2020

Dear prime minister, what Hindus doing with muslims in India, they don't deserve this compliment and greeting.please don't break muslims Heart. https://t.co/nYJormBnXQ — عبدالله يعقوب لغاري (@Leghari273Khan) March 9, 2020

Sharam ani chahiye niyazi tumko india me hindu log muslim per zulam kr rahy hen or tum hindu ko wish kr rhy ho holi ki .i hate u imran niyazi https://t.co/vxbRdBgXBn — Alamdar Mughal Pehalwan Tlp (@AlamdarMughal) March 9, 2020

Gando Khan TM bs yehi kerty rehna ....... https://t.co/43YVV11WMh — Talha (@Talha67375880) March 9, 2020