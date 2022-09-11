Imran Khan escapes air mishap, plane carrying former Pakistan PM makes emergency landing

Imran Khan | File Photo

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday avoided a major air incident after an aircraft carrying him made an emergency landing. There is confusion around the actual cause of the air emergency with conflicting reports suggesting technical glitch and bad weather.

While local media reported a mid-air technical fault forced the plane to return, leader of Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said it was due to bad weather. The pilot of the special plane ferrying the former cricketer turned politician was enroute to Gujranwala when the pilot contacted the air traffic controller and made an emergency landing back in Islamabad.

Khan then headed to address a rally in Gujranwala by road after the plane landed safely.

PTI leader Azhar Mashwani was quoted by Pakistani media as saying that the reports of a technical glitch in the aircraft were incorrect.

PTI chief Imran Khan has called on the patry’s workers and supporters to come out in different parts of the country in a show of solidarity with him.

In the Gujranwala rally, Khan directly addressed the Pakistan establishment and warned it that if the country and economy “plummen any further”, they will be held responsible.

At the Jinnah Stadium, Khan said, "I am addressing the people who have the power. I want to ask the establishment ... the way this government is taking this country and economy down ... I know that you call yourself neutral but this nation will hold you responsible for the way the country is going down. They will hold you responsible because you could have prevented the country getting mired in this swamp but you did not do anything.”

Meanwhile, the former Pakistan PM is also facing contempt of court charges for allegedly threatening remarks aimed at a female judge.

