Imran Khan dethroned as Pakistan PM after losing no-trust vote

After a long and strenuous battle to save his post, Imran Khan has finally been dethroned as the Prime Minister of Pakistan after he lost the no-confidence vote which was carried out against him on April 9. The decision of the parliament came late at night.

In the assembly including 344 total members, as many as 174 votes were polled against Khan, removing him from the post of Prime Minister. This came after Imran Khan-led PTI staged a walk-out in the national assembly after Speaker Asad Qaisar resigned from his post.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the member of the National Assembly, announced that 174 members voted against the Prime Minister in the 342-member house, Xinhua news agency reported. Sadiq chaired the session to conduct the vote for the no-confidence motion after Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser resigned from his post.

Members of the parliament from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party walked out of the house and did not participate in the voting process. On March 28, an alliance of opposition parties presented the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

Later on April 3, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly rejected the no-confidence motion over the alleged involvement of foreign hands in the conspiracy to topple the Pakistani government.

It must be noted that no Prime Minister in Pakistan has completed their full term till this date, which lasts 5 years from their appointment. It is expected that the new PM for the country will be elected soon, putting an end to the political nightmare.

Now that Imran Khan has been voted out of the top post in the country, it is being expected that Shabaz Sharif, who is the brother of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, will assume the post soon. It is also being rumoured that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is to be appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Khan had earlier said that he would fight till the last ball soon after the Supreme Court overturned his decision to dissolve the national assembly and ordered lawmakers to return to the lower chamber.

(With IANS inputs)