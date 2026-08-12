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How one spontaneous outreach opened doors for collaborative filmmaking

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'Imran Khan dead?': Pakistan journalist big claim sparks speculations amid PTI’s ‘2 million ready to take to the streets’ warning

Rumours about Imran Khan's health resurfaced after journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan claimed "three senior GHQ sources fear he may have died in Adiala Jail". PTI, led by KP CM Sohail Afridi, threatens a Sep 27 long march with "2 million people" if denied access.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

'Imran Khan dead?': Pakistan journalist big claim sparks speculations amid PTI’s ‘2 million ready to take to the streets’ warning
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For months now, the most important question around former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been whether he could walk out of jail anytime soon. After rumours about his death in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail surfaced months ago, questions over Imran Khan's well-being have returned again. Is the cricketer-turned politician even alive?

An explosive but unverified claim by Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan has added to anxieties. The Emmy-nominated journalist, now based in the US, has claimed that "three senior military sources told him they believed Imran might have died in jail".

In a YouTube video posted August 10, Wajahat said the claim came from "three senior GHQ-based officers". GHQ in Rawalpindi is the Pakistan Army headquarters.  

"This is not confirmed... They haven't seen anything with their own eyes, but they have heard things with their ears," he said, adding he hoped it was not true.

Family denied access, PTI threatens mass protests

The claim has landed at a volatile moment. On Tuesday, Imran Khan's family and PTI colleagues complained of being denied access to the former PM amid concerns over his health.

KP CM and PTI leader Sohail Afridi said "more than two million people were ready to take to the streets" and warned "the anger among Pakistan's youth could become impossible to contain" under the hybrid regime led by Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The PTI has announced a long march towards Islamabad on September 27, while threatening protests before that if Imran's family and doctors continue to be denied access. Afridi said PTI MPs would first protest outside the Supreme Court, then move towards Adiala Jail.

Afridi told BBC Urdu the party was not making an unconstitutional demand and guaranteed that nobody would come out of a meeting with Imran and "talk politics".

US lawmakers raise concerns with Marco Rubio

The pressure is also coming from outside. A bipartisan group of 13 US lawmakers has written to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asking him to raise Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi's detention conditions with Islamabad.

Their letter cites a December 2025 communication from UN Special Rapporteur on torture Alice Jill Edwards, which raised concerns over Imran's prolonged solitary confinement - sometimes up to 23 hours a day. It also cited reports of severe damage to Imran's right eye and allegations about Bushra's cell, food, water and medical treatment.

The lawmakers asked the State Department to "address their continued detention and human rights directly with the Government of Pakistan", reported The Express Tribune.

Why is Imran Khan in jail?

Former PM Imran Khan has been imprisoned since August 5, 2023, and is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the £190-million Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. His wife Bushra Bibi got 7 years in the same case in January 2025. Both challenge their convictions.

Imran also faces pending trials linked to the May 9, 2023 protests where PTI supporters attacked Army installations across Pakistan.

Khan vs Munir: The core confrontation

Behind this is the decades-old tussle between elected civilians and the military. Imran has repeatedly blamed Munir and the establishment for his "unlawful" incarceration. Munir, now arguably Pakistan's most powerful man, had bad blood with Khan dating to when Munir headed ISI. Khan wanted him removed over "interference" in his wife's affairs.

Imran was also rumoured dead in November last year. Those rumours were put to rest on December 2 when his sister *Uzma Khanum* met him at Adiala Jail and said he was physically well but in isolation

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