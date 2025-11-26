Imran Khan DEAD or ALIVE? What we know so far about ex-Pakistan PM's shocking assassination claim

India hits back at Pakistan over Ram Temple flag hoisting comment, MEA asks Islamabad to...
Several reports surfacing online have claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister has been mysteriously killed inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Multiple social media handles have posted about the alleged assassination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.
However, there has been no official confirmation backing the unverified claims.
An 'X' account in the name of 'Ministry of Foreign Affairs Baluchistan' claims that Khan was killed by Pak Field Marshall Asim Munir and his administration. "Reports are now surfacing from inside the prisons of Punjab Pakistan, that Imran Khan, who was being held in custody, has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration according to several news outlets. If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan. The collapse of its last remaining legitimacy will begin the moment the truth is exposed to the world."
Meanwhile, a report by Afghanistan Times also credited a source as saying that Imran's body had been moved out of prison. "A credible source from Pakistan has confirmed to Afghanistan Times that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has allegedly been mysteriously killed, and his body has been moved out of the prison", it said in a post on 'X'.
Imran Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023. On Tuesday, his three sisters, who sought to meet him in jail amid the assassination claims, alleged brutal assault by the police. Khan's sisters - Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan - alleged that the police assaulted them when they gathered outside the jail, demanding to meet their brother.