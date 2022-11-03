Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Firing at Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan: From Babar Azam to Ali Zafar, here's how celebrities reacted on Twitter

The firing incident is being heavily criticised on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

Firing at Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan: From Babar Azam to Ali Zafar, here's how celebrities reacted on Twitter
Photo: File

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan narrowly escapes a firing attack that took place in Wazirabad on Thursday (November 3). Imran Khan was immediately taken to a hospital in a bulletproof SUV and is said to be out of danger. Imran Khan suffered a leg injury in the firing incident and the attacker has been arrested. 

Imran Khan along with former Sindh governor Faisal Javed and Umar Chatta was injured in the gunshot incident. Immediately after the firing incident, local media released pictures of the attacker. People from all over the world are commenting on the chilling occurrence. 

Read: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacked in Wazirabad, disturbing visuals of shooter released

Here are some reactions from celebrities and the Pakistan cricket community: 

 

    TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
    More
    Popular Stories
    More
    Most Viewed
    More
    Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics
    Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
    In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fasts as moon shines bright in North India
    BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
    Speed Reads
    More
    First-image
    Etawah, UP: Man test-drives car he got in dowry, runs over aunt in accident
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    Most Watched
    More
    DNA Originals
    More

    Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.