Firing at Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan: From Babar Azam to Ali Zafar, here's how celebrities reacted on Twitter

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan narrowly escapes a firing attack that took place in Wazirabad on Thursday (November 3). Imran Khan was immediately taken to a hospital in a bulletproof SUV and is said to be out of danger. Imran Khan suffered a leg injury in the firing incident and the attacker has been arrested.

Imran Khan along with former Sindh governor Faisal Javed and Umar Chatta was injured in the gunshot incident. Immediately after the firing incident, local media released pictures of the attacker. People from all over the world are commenting on the chilling occurrence.

Here are some reactions from celebrities and the Pakistan cricket community:

Imran Khan ke saath puri qaum ki duaayen hain. May he recover from this like a tiger as always & come back stronger. We need him!pic.twitter.com/1XoAzM5dox November 3, 2022

I remember the dark,depressing days n time after the assassination of Shaheed mohtarma BeNazir Bhutto. God forbid had anything fatal happened to @ImranKhanPTI no one can imagine what would erupt. If this is his spirit after being shot 3-4 times in the leg we do need to #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/6hq050rN5S — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 3, 2022

Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen. November 3, 2022