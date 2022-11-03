Search icon
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacked in Wazirabad, disturbing visuals of shooter released

A photo of the attacker who shot at former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been released.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacked in Wazirabad, disturbing visuals of shooter released
Photo: ANI

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at on Thursday (November 3) in Pakistan's Wazirabad. A photo of the attackers has been released by the local media. The Attacker is seen holding a gun and waving it at supporters while riding a bike. The gunman was tackled by an Imran Khan supporter and has been arrested.

The 70-year-old chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was leading the Haqiqi Azadi march. Imran Khan Niazi was standing on the top of a container truck addressing his ongoing long march to Islamabad. He was rushed to the hospital in a bulletproof car after getting injured.

Read: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured after firing during Wazirabad rally

Reports suggest that there were two attackers. Five people have been injured in the attack. While Imran Khan is now safe, he has been shot in the leg and is injured. The former Sindh governor Faisal Javed and Umar Chatta has also been wounded in the attack.

Also Read: Firing at Imran Khan’s rally live updates: Former Pakistan PM among 5 injured; attacker arrested

The Incident took place near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala, as per reports of Geo TV. Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister is leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad. 

Imran Khan started the long march on October 29 from Lahore to Islamabad against the Shehbaz Sharif government. Earlier, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4, which was later revised to November 8-9 and then again to November 11.

