Imran Khan assassination attempt: Police officers suspended for 'leaking' confession of attacker

Following the shooting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Thursday during the long march in Gujranwala, media reports stated that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, had taken notice of the leak of the alleged attacker's confessional statement.

Elahi ordered the Inspector General (IG) of the Punjab police to punish the negligent staff. According to ARY News, the station house officer (SHO) and several staff members of the involved police station were suspended as a result of the leak of the suspect's confessional statement.

According to a statement made by the Chief Minister, all mobile phones used by staff at the police station have been seized and will be subject to a forensic examination.

Elahi also gave instructions to investigate the event involving the suspected attacker's video release. He gave the IG Punjab the order to launch an investigation to find out why Imran Khan was shot in the leg during the gun attack.

The orders were given during a special meeting presided over by the chief minister of Punjab.

During the PTI long march, a gunman opened fire close to the PTI receiving camp at Allahwala Chowk, injuring Khan and several PTI leaders.

A party employee or official was killed in the attack, and numerous other people were hurt, according to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who was hurt in the incident.

The attacker, who has been identified as Faisal Butt, admitted that the former Pakistani prime minister was his only intended victim.

"I got angry with Khan for spreading hatred and misleading the people. I only wanted to kill Khan and no one else. I did this of my own will and no one told me to do so. I just got angry with Khan and wanted to kill him," Faisal was heard stating in the video that was leaked.

(With inputs from IANS)