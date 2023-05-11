Search icon
Imran Khan arrest: PTI supporters attack Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s house with petrol bombs

The current situation in Pakistan remains tense as PTI supporters have stormed the streets in protest of the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, who is the former Prime Minister of the country, has been arrested by the authorities in Pakistan, and PTI supporters have roused massive protests against the Shehbaz Sharif government, even attacking his house.

The Lahore residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came under attack by protestors showing solidarity with jailed PTI chief Imran Khan, who had been on the bad side of the law due to the Al Qadir Trust case and the Toshakhana case.

Over 500 protestors and PTI supporters reached the residence of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town, Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday, setting ablaze the vehicles standing outside his house and even hurling petrol bombs inside his house.

As a heavy deployment of police reached the site of distress in Lahore, the supporters of Imran Khan also set ablaze a police vehicle. Police said that the protesters set on fire 14 government installations/buildings and 21 police vehicles in Punjab during the last two days.

Further, Imran Khan has alleged that he has been tortured by the government and that they are planning to kill him through a slow-acting injection while he remains under arrest.

Imran Khan, who is the former prime minister of Pakistan, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a land transfer corruption case, also called the Al Qadir Trust case. He is also one of the prime accused in the Toshakhana gifts case.

After Imran Khan’s arrest, violent protests erupted in multiple parts of Pakistan by PTI supporters, and the authorities have said that as many as 7 people have died and over 300 have been reported injured due to the high intensity of clashes between the police and protestors.

