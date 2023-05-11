Imran Khan arrest: How massive protests in Pakistan are mimicking violence during Sri Lanka crisis?

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

As former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan got arrested, a massive wave of outrage and violence got triggered in the country. It has been reported that seven people have died in the violence that erupted in Pakistan, and 300 people have been injured.

Exactly a year ago, Sri Lanka defaulted for the first time in its history. And now as Pakistan’s economic crisis deepens amid its currency crashing against the US dollar with surging inflation, it almost seems like a replay.

The outrage in Pakistan over Imran Khan’s arrest comes on the heels of a months-long financial crisis, which has led to overly high food prices and a lack of proper resources, pushing a major population of the country below the poverty line.

It is no surprise that the Pakistani rupee crashed today to 288.5 against the US dollar following former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest yesterday. The currency could further lose its sheen as the country’s political and security situation nosedived with widespread violence hitting several parts.

A similar situation erupted in Sri Lanka one year back, when the economy of the country fell and people were out on the streets, turning against the government and demanding the resignation of the head of state at the time.

People had entered the official residence of the president of Sri Lanka, and the Sri Lankan rupee had plunged to an all-time low. Exactly one year after that incident, protestors in Pakistan hurled petrol bombs at the house of PM Shehbaz Sharif, setting police vehicles on fire outside his house.

The Pakistan Stock Market has also tumbled massively in the midst of the financial crisis. The Karachi Stock Exchange lost 298.86 points closing at 41,074.95. The economic crisis is a direct fallout of maladministration and misplaced priorities of the government.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | ‘No washroom in 24 hours, injection to kill me slowly’: Imran Khan’s shocking claims after arrest