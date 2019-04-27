Imran Khan announces plans to launch China, Pakistan 2nd phase of CPEC at BRF meet

Headlines

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, indirectly mentions Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

Viral video: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy calls out Kareena Kapoor for this reason, says 'she didn't even...', watch

Weather update: Heavy rainfall, flooding in Delhi, Noida, NCR; IMD issues alert till July 28; check forecast

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 2700 crore IECC complex at Pragati Maidan today

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings to share on this day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, indirectly mentions Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

Viral video: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy calls out Kareena Kapoor for this reason, says 'she didn't even...', watch

Weather update: Heavy rainfall, flooding in Delhi, Noida, NCR; IMD issues alert till July 28; check forecast

Motivational quotes by BTS' Jin, Jungkook

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Viral video: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy calls out Kareena Kapoor for this reason, says 'she didn't even...', watch

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, indirectly mentions Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

HomeWorld

World

Imran Khan announces plans to launch China, Pakistan 2nd phase of CPEC at BRF meet

Addressing the BRF, Imran Khan said in a world of geopolitical uncertainty, rising inequality and barriers to trade, the BRI offers a model of collaboration, partnership, connectivity and shared prosperity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2019, 12:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced plans to launch the next phase of the multi-billion dollar CPEC at the high-profile 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) here as Beijing and Islamabad pressed ahead with the controversial project despite India's protests over sovereignty concerns.

Khan was one of the main speakers of the BRF meeting aimed at highlighting China's multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in which the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is officially designated as the flagship project.

The BRF, in which 37 heads of states and governments are taking part, was skipped by India over its objections to the CPEC. The US, which has in recent years emerged as a strong critic of the BRI alleging that it involved predatory financing leaving smaller countries in heavy, unsustainable debt, also stayed out of it.

Khan's government itself was reported to have planned to cut down some of the CPEC projects soon after it came to power owing to concerns related to debt burden.

Addressing the BRF, Khan said in a world of geopolitical uncertainty, rising inequality and barriers to trade, the BRI offers a model of collaboration, partnership, connectivity and shared prosperity.

Pakistan has been among one of the BRI's earliest and most enthusiastic proponents, and CPEC is one of the major components and one of its earliest manifestations and it has made substantial progress, he said.

Skirting India's criticism of the CPEC as well as its objections, Khan said that the CPEC has helped in Pakistan's progress specially filling the critical infrastructure gaps.

"The presence of so many world leaders today is proof that we choose hope over despair and cooperation over confrontation. 122 states and 49 international organisations have signed on to the BRI's vision and this is historic and monumental development.

"Together, Pakistan and China are entering the next phase of the CPEC, with greater emphasis on socioeconomic uplift, poverty alleviation, agricultural cooperation and industrial development," he said.

Both the countries are signing an expanded Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement, he said. He also mooted cooperation among the countries signed up to the BRI climate change cooperation.

In the last five years, Pakistan successfully planted five billion trees in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, he said, adding that Pakistan has launched a nationwide project to plant 10 billion trees in the next five years. 

He suggested that there should be some joint and ambitious projects of planting trees among the BRI countries to mitigate climate change.

He also suggested the establishment of BRI tourism corridor to promote people-to-people contacts, inter-cultural understanding and most importantly to establish anti-corruption cooperation to combat the scourge of white collar crime.

Khan has also mooted the creation of a poverty alleviation fund. Khan also thanked China and its leadership for the unwavering support to Pakistan.

The deep-rooted friendship, partnership and brotherhood with China remain strong, resilient and unbreakable, he added. China is holding the BRF, which provides a platform to countries participating in the BRI, from April 25 to 27 here.

The BRI is a multi-billion-dollar initiative launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he came to power in 2013. It aims to link Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

Gurugram: Bouncers, owner thrash two friends for filming video in club

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sweats it out with workout buddies in Bali: Check

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Tira beauty store has AI features, makeup vending machine; know discounts, brands

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE