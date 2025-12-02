FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Imran Khan alive but...': Former Pakistan PM's sister after meeting him in jail

Rumours about Khan's ill-health began after his family members were barred from meeting him at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi city. The meeting between Khan and his sister came after protests by Khan's supporters across several cities, which promoted officials to issue orders prohibiting gatherings.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 07:23 PM IST

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Dr Uzma Khanum on Tuesday met him in jail following weeks of speculation over his health. After the short meeting, Dr Khanum said Khan was alive and well but he was being "mentally tortured." Rumours about Khan's ill-health began after his family members were barred from meeting him at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi city for several weeks. The meeting between Khan and his sister came after protests by the former PM's supporters across several cities, which promoted officials to issue orders prohibiting large gatherings.

What did Uzma Khanum say?

Khan's meeting with his sister Khanum lasted 20 minutes, according to reports from the Pakistani media. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Khanum said: "Alhamdulillah, he is all right…but he was angry about being mentally tortured. He is locked in his cell all day…and can't communicate with anyone." She also revealed that Khan blamed Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for his incarceration and condition.

What did Khan's family allege?

Concerns over Khan's health condition arose after his three sisters -- Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan -- alleged that they were assaulted for asking to meet with him. The family also flagged prison authorities' refusal to let Khan's personal doctor visit him. Rumours that Khan may have died in custody had also started doing the rounds. Imran Khan, a World Cup-winning cricket star, who is now 73 years old, has been in jail since August 2023 on a number of charges including corruption.

