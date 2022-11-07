Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Imran Khan ‘acted better than Shah Rukh, Salman’ after bullet injury, slams veteran Pakistani politician

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan suffered bullet injuries after his rally in Wazirabad had come under attack, injuring 8 people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Imran Khan ‘acted better than Shah Rukh, Salman’ after bullet injury, slams veteran Pakistani politician
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

Imran Khan has outclassed Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in acting skills, veteran Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said, expressing his doubts on the former prime minister's injuries during an assassination attempt.

Khan, who suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on Thursday was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after undergoing successful surgery. He has now been moved to a private residence in Lahore.

Casting doubts on the injuries sustained by Khan, the 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI), the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Rahman has said that Khan has "outshined Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in acting skills," the Express Tribune reported.

“Initially I had sympathised with Imran Khan upon hearing about the Wazirabad episode, but now it seems that it was a drama,” Rahman, also the chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) party was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper on the cricketer-turned-politician.

He said the confusion surrounding Khan's injuries was enough to raise eyebrows. It was not clear whether “a single shot was fired at Imran or more” and whether the injury was “on one leg or on both," the report added.

Maulana Fazl also said that it was intriguing that Khan “was taken to Lahore instead of being admitted to a nearby hospital (in Wazirabad)”. The JUI-F chief contested the PTI's claim that Khan was injured by ‘broken pieces’ from bullets fired by a man during the long march at Gukkhar on Thursday.

“How is it possible that a bullet broke into pieces? We have heard about a piece from a bomb, but not a bullet.”

“Blind people have accepted Khan's lies. We also condemned the (shooting incident) when we heard about the attack on Khan... Whether he was hit by one, two, or four bullets or fragments. We have heard bomb fragments but heard of bullet fragments for the first time,” the PDM chief remarked.

“Why is he being treated at a cancer hospital for bullet injuries,” Fazl wondered. Khan underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organization.

The JUI-F chief while referring to a statement of the PTI chief's physician said he heard for the first time that the “aorta is also present in the shin”. “There are contradictions in the statements of the doctors,” he was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune newspaper. Fazlur said that Imran, who would label others as ‘thieves', turned out to be a "thief" himself.

A JIT (joint investigation team) should be formed to probe his lies, the 69-year-old politician said.

Shaukat Khanum Hospital chief executive officer Dr Faisal Sultan on Sunday said that Khan needs at least a few weeks to rest to be fit to resume political activities. However, addressing a press conference from the hospital on Sunday, Khan said the long march would resume on Tuesday from the point in Wazirabad where 11 people including himself were shot.

The PDM - an alliance of nearly a dozen opposition parties - was formed against the Pakistan Army's interference in politics and installing “puppet” Prime Minister Khan through a “manipulated” election in 2018.

READ | Taliban founder Mullah Omar’s death kept secret for years, burial place finally revealed

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological epic postponed, Om Raut announces new release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.