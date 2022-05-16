'Impossible to survive': Commander stuck in Azovstal seeks Elon Musk's help amid Russia-Ukraine war

Photo Source: ANI

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the peace of the latter counry’s strategic port city – Mariupol. The Azov battalion, whose soldiers are currently blocked at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol are bravely fighting against the Russian troops. Recently, a Ukrainian commander, named Serhiy Volyna took to Twitter to seek help from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The commander has appealed Musk to help those who are trapped inside the besieged steel plant as he deems it ‘impossible’ to survive in Azovstal now. He has called upon the business magnate to save him and his fellow soldiers from the brutal acts of Russian troops.

Volyna tweeted, "@elonmusk people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive. Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country.”

This SOS proves that Elon Musk is now being seen as a messiah who can solve the ongoing problems in Ukraine and help the defenders stuck amid chaos. Earlier, the multi-billionaire had shown direct support to war-torn Ukraine by sending Starlink satellite internet kits to improve communication services.

The appeal made by Volyna has garnered attention of Twitterati as people are now pushing the issue to Musk. The last line of the commander’s tweet clearly reflects that Musk is being seen as the only hope. Volyna’s tweet reads, "If not you (Elon Musk), then who? Give me a hint."

Earlier, the commander had released a video on social media to appeal all world leaders to come out and help those stuck to get out of the besieged city. Speaking as the voice of all his fellows, Volyna asked world leaders to use the procedure of extraction and take them to the territory of a third-part state.

"We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state. All of us - Mariupol military battalion of soldiers, more than 500 wounded and hundreds of civilians, including women and children...We plead to take us to safety on the territory of a third party state”, he appealed.

Meanwhile, Musk’s Starlink project aims to provide affordable broadband internet connections across the globe. Right after Russia started its ‘special operation’ in Ukraine, Musk had announced that the Starlink service was active in Ukraine and he will work to deliver more terminals soon.

Earlier this week, the SpaceX CEO confirmed that Starlink has been experiencing increasing cyberattack from Russia and it has been a difficult environment, but they are ramping up their efforts.