Impossible to predict when, but Ukraine will win: Volodymyr Zelensky

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.3 million have fled the country since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The war between Ukraine and Russia continues even on 16th day and it seems it is unlikely to come to an end soon.

Though the Russian army has come closer to Ukraine's capital Kyiv and continued its heavy bombardment across different cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday said his country will win the ongoing war.

“It’s impossible to predict when but Ukraine will win. We have already reached a strategic turning point. We are already moving towards our goal, our victory,” Zelensky said.

“We need time, patience, our wisdom, energy, we need to do our job to the best of our abilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Friday that the conflict in Ukraine would end when the West took action over Russia's repeatedly raised concerns about the killing of civilians in eastern Ukraine and NATO enlargement eastwards.

"We need to find a resolution to these two questions. Russia formulated concrete demands to Ukraine to resolve those questions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

