A day after his heated showdown with US President Donald Trump over the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is "very important" that the plight of Ukraine is not overlooked.

"It is very important for us that Ukraine is heard and that no one forgets about it, neither during the war nor after. It is important for people in Ukraine to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world," Zelenskyy said in a social media post.

He also thanked the many world leaders, who extended their support towards Ukraine. "Thank you for your support in this difficult time, for all your efforts for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians and for your help - not only diplomatic and financial, but also political and prayerful," the president said.

Zelenskyy's heated debate with Trump at Oval office

While Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the Oval Office meeting on Friday, i.e., February 28, with his US counterpart Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance. While he hoped to fetch more support for Kyiv in the war against Russia, the meeting instead turned into acrimony.

As suggested by media reports, the oval office meeting saw the Kyiv-Washington relationship hitting a new low. After he questioned Vance on diplomacy with Russian president Vladimir Putin, the latter accused him of not showing enough gratitude towards the Trump administration.