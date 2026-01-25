FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Immigration agents kill US citizen in Minnesota crackdown, Donald Trump accuses governor of inciting people

US President shared an image of a firearm, claiming Pretti was armed and suggesting local police were deliberately prevented from assisting federal officers. He wrote that police had been "called off" by city and state leaders, leaving federal agents no choice but to defend themselves.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 08:23 AM IST

Immigration agents kill US citizen in Minnesota crackdown, Donald Trump accuses governor of inciting people
US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats, of “inciting insurrection” following the fatal shooting of a man by federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

"The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America," Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Social Truth.

Trump questioned why local police were not deployed to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and claimed authorities had been prevented from doing their jobs.

Allegations of obstruction

Trump shared an image of a firearm, claiming Pretti was armed and suggesting local police were deliberately prevented from assisting federal officers. He wrote that police had been "called off" by city and state leaders, leaving federal agents no choice but to defend themselves. "This is the gunman's gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go. What is that all about? Where are the local Police?" Trump questioned.

Claims of corruption

Trump escalated his criticism, making unsubstantiated accusations of large-scale corruption against Minnesota officials, including Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. He claimed billions of dollars had been stolen from the state and alleged federal officers were in Minnesota to investigate financial fraud and address "open border" policies. "Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong," Trump wrote.

Contrasting accounts

Local authorities and federal officials provided a different account of the incident. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed Pretti's death, stating he was legally carrying a firearm. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said ICE officers fired "defensive shots" after Pretti approached them with a handgun and violently resisted attempts to disarm him. Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller echoed this account, saying officers acted in self-defence.

Democratic leaders strongly condemned the shooting. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar described it as "an execution by immigration enforcement" and accused the Trump administration of attempting to intimidate communities. Other prominent Democrats, including Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, voiced similar concerns.

Tensions escalate

The shooting has intensified tensions in Minneapolis, where daily protests have been ongoing since the January 7 killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman who died after an ICE officer fired into her vehicle. Demonstrators gathered near the scene, chanting slogans demanding ICE leave the city. Governor Tim Walz confirmed the fatal shooting, while Vice President JD Vance defended the federal response, saying immigration officers were being obstructed by state leadership.

