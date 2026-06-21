'Immediately stop paid proxies': Trump issues fresh warning to Iran amid Switzerland peace talks

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran amid ongoing peace talks in Switzerland. Here's what Trump said about Iran's proxies.

US President Donald Trump once again issued a warning to Iran amid the ongoing peace talks in Switzerland. He warned Tehran to 'immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon' or the US will 'hit Iran very hard again'. Taking to his TruthSocial handle, Trump said, ''Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't , we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President Donald J Trump.''

Peace talks continue under shadow of fresh warning

For those late to the story, the latest round of talks is being held in Switzerland, where officials from both countries are discussing a range of issues, including regional security, sanctions relief, and efforts to preserve the ceasefire in the Middle East. For the US, Vice President JD Vance is leading the American delegation and has suggested that negotiations could continue for several days.

The warning came at a delicate time when Iranian and US officials are currently in Switzerland engaged in technical sessions under a recently finalised Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Meanwhile, the office of the US President reacted to the Iranians threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to Fox News, the POTUS said, ''President Trump telling Fox News that the US may take over the strait in the future, if they have to... and the President said, ultimately, that would involve the US taking 20 percent of the oil that passes through the strait. The President says he holds the cards and maintains a variety of options if the Iranians don't make these serious commitments at the negotiating table.''

What will happen next?

The coming days are expected to be important in the peace talks, as a successful outcome from this could help in maintaining the ceasefire and improving relations between the two nations. On the other hand, attacs in Lebanon or any other breakdown could hamper the situation and reignite tensions in the region in no time.