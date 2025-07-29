Twitter
'I'm sorry, study my...': New York shooter leaves CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease

Shane Devon Tamura, the 27-year-old gunman behind the shooting rampage inside an office tower in New York City, left a suicide note before killing himself. In the short note, Tamura claimed that he suffered from a brain disease that is often associated with athletes. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 08:23 PM IST

Shane Devon Tamura, the 27-year-old gunman behind the shooting rampage inside an office tower in New York City on Monday, reportedly left a suicide note before killing himself. In the short note, Tamura claimed that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and said that he was sorry. The suicide note was written over three pages and was found by officials during the investigation into the mass shooting. Tamura took his life by shooting himself in the chest while on the 33rd floor of the building he targeted.

What did Shane Tamura's note say?
According to a report by CNN, Tamura's note read: "Terry Long football gave me CTE, and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze. You can't go against the NFL; they'll squash you. Study my brain, please. I'm sorry. Tell Rick I'm sorry for everything." Terry Long was a football player who played for the National Football League (NFL) team Pittsburgh Steelers. He had been diagnosed with CTE and died by suicide after drinking antifreeze in 2005 at the age of 45.

What is chronic traumatic encephalopathy?
CTE is a progressive brain disease that is often associated with contact sports like American football. It is thought to be caused by repeated hits to the head, including recurrent concussions. There is no cure for CTE, and the only way to diagnose it is by examining the brain tissue during an autopsy after death. Tamura had notably played competitive football in his youth. Monday's shooting in New York left four people dead, including a police officer. It was the 254th mass shooting incident in the US this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks gun-related violence.

