'If you help our enemy...': Khaleda Zia's party on India hosting Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina

The BNP is irked with India's hosting of the ousted prime minister after she fled Dhaka on Monday.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

'If you help our enemy...': Khaleda Zia's party on India hosting Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, is not happy that India is hosting Sheikh Hasina, ousted Prime Minister after she fled Dhaka on Monday.

Gayeshwar Roy, a senior leader of Khaleda Zia's party and former minister, told The Times of India that the BNP supports mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and India. However, “if you help our enemy then it becomes difficult for that mutual cooperation to be honoured”. He said, they have concerns that India supported Sheikh Hasina’s return to power.

"Sheikh Hasina's liability is being borne by India... Indian and Bangladesh people don't have issues with each other. But should India promote one party and not the entire country?" said Gayeshwar Roy.

Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel laureate, took charge of Bangladesh on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him and asked him to ensure the safety and protection of Hindus and other minorities in the country.

In addition, he restated India's determination to cooperate with its neighbour to achieve their common goals of development, security, and peace.  

After stepping down as prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina left for India. Her future plans remain unclear —whether she will seek asylum in another country, stay in India, or return to Bangladesh.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, her son, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for 'protecting' his mother. Joy also urged India to take the lead in international efforts to bring democracy back to Bangladesh. He also denied claims that Hasina had had her US visa revoked or that she was applying for asylum in the UK.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
