'If you come here illegally...': US issues severe warning after Indian-origin man's beheading in Texas, DHS slams...

Days after the brutal killing of an Indian-origin motel manager, Chandra Nagamalliah, in Texas, allegedly by a Cuban national, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a warning to illegal migrants, and blamed former US President Joe Biden administration.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

'If you come here illegally...': US issues severe warning after Indian-origin man's beheading in Texas, DHS slams...
After US President Donald Trump, the US Department of Homeland Security condemned the brutal killing of an Indian-origin motel manager, Chandra Nagamalliah, in Texas, allegedly by a Cuban national, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez. The department stated that the incident could have been completely preventable if the “criminal illegal alien” had not been released by the Biden administration.

US issues warning after Indian man's beheading

The US Department of Homeland Security issued a stern warning to illegal aliens, stating, "If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT." In a post on social media X, the US DHS stated that the incident highlighted why illegal aliens were being removed to third countries and no longer being allowed to stay in America.“This vile monster beheaded a man in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victim’s head on the ground. This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not been released into our country by the Biden Administration, since Cuba would not take him back. This is exactly why we are removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries. President Trump and @Sec_Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT,” the post read.
 

Trump on Chandra Nagamalliah's murder

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the accused would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and would be charged with murder in the first degree. In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump stated that he was aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an "Illegal alien" from Cuba. 

Trump also slammed former President Joe Biden and blamed him for the "criminal" being released back into the US during his administration. "I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country. This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration are doing an incredible job in MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

