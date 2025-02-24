He confidently asserted, “If we don’t surpass India, my name isn’t Shehbaz Sharif,” emphasizing his vision of making Pakistan a self-sufficient and economically strong nation.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a bold statement during a public gathering on Saturday, declaring that Pakistan would surpass India in terms of progress. He confidently asserted, “If we don’t surpass India, my name isn’t Shehbaz Sharif,” emphasizing his vision of making Pakistan a self-sufficient and economically strong nation.

Sharif highlighted his government’s efforts to reduce reliance on foreign loans and improve Pakistan’s economic standing. He also claimed that inflation had significantly dropped under his leadership, stating that it had fallen from 40% to just 2%. However, he did not provide official data to support this claim.

Social media reactions

Sharif’s remarks quickly went viral on social media, triggering a wave of reactions ranging from humour to scepticism. Many users mocked his statement, questioning the feasibility of his claim. One user sarcastically asked, “So, what will be his new name?” while another commented, “Great ambition, but first focus on stabilising the economy.”

Some users also pointed out the contrast in Sharif’s recent statements. Just weeks ago, he had expressed a desire for peaceful dialogue with India, particularly on the Kashmir issue. His latest comment, however, took a more competitive tone, suggesting a shift in his approach amid Pakistan’s ongoing economic and political challenges.

As the debate continues, Sharif’s statement has sparked discussions about Pakistan’s economic future and its ability to match India’s growth in the coming years.

