In early May, a war-like situation developed between India and Pakistan. During this time, Turkey openly supported Pakistan. This led to anger among many Indians, and soon, #BoycottTurkey began trending on social media platforms in India. This situation has raised an important question. If relations between India and Turkey get worse, what will be affected? Surprisingly, the answer includes many everyday items in your kitchen and home.

India imports several goods from Turkey, especially dry fruits and spices. Turkey supplies items like almonds, walnuts, and various spices to India. If the diplomatic ties worsen, these products may become more expensive due to reduced supply, according to reports.

One major item of concern is apples. According to media reports, India imports around 1,29,882 metric tons of apples from Turkey every year. Any disruption in trade could increase the prices of apples in Indian markets.

Olive oil is another product that could be affected. It is already costly, and a breakdown in relations with Turkey may make it even more expensive, as India imports a significant amount from there.

If you enjoy cherries or drink herbal teas, you might also feel the pinch. These items are commonly brought in from Turkey and may see price hikes.

In recent years, Turkish dishes like Kunafa and Turkish Kebab have become very popular in Indian cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. However, if tensions rise, the import of ingredients or ready-to-make Turkish food items may be affected, impacting their availability and cost.

Beyond food, India also imports Turkish tea, carpets, furniture, handmade decorations, linen, silk, and marble. These luxury and home décor items may become more expensive or harder to find in Indian markets.

Worsening relations between India and Turkey could directly affect many things used in Indian households, especially food items and home decor products. If the situation does not improve, Indian consumers may soon feel the effects in both their kitchens and wallets.