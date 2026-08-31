‘If Hindus awaken, the world awakens’: Mohan Bhagwat’s big message to Indian diaspora in Toronto

From Hindu identity to India’s tradition of offering refuge, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat touched upon several themes while addressing the Indian diaspora in Toronto. Read till the end to know what the RSS chief said.

After New York, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Toronto where he addressed a huge gathering of Indian diaspora. In his address at the 'Hindu Vishwa Bandhu - Embrace the World in Friendship' event, Bhagwat highlighted India's tradition of helping others.

‘If Hindus awaken, the world awakens’

While addressing the event, Bhagwat said, ''Whenever Bharat has been asked for help anywhere in the world, it has never refused and it extends a helping hand even without even being asked. This is our tradition, the DNA of Bharat. That is why you may have heard the saying - If Hindu awaken, the world awakens.''

''They regard both the animate nd the inanimate as their own. They have been taught to see unity in diversity. That is why diversity never poses a problem for unity in India, our tradition teaches us that not only is there unity in diversity, but diversity itself is a form of unity,'' he added.

Explaining the broader meaning of the term 'Hindu', Bhagwat said, ''When I say Hindu, the word Hindu cannot be defined by any specific language, through any specific worship, or through any living style. All these are there. These are the diversities of human beings. Hindus respect and accept all... Anywhere in the world, if someone was persecuted, he got asylum in Bharat only. Many came to Bharat from outside as aggressors, but they still thrive there, with all their specialties intact. They are now Bharatiya citizens. Muslims, Christians, and Jews are there in small numbers... Many people come to Bharat for asylum..."

#WATCH | Toronto, Canada | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "When I say Hindu, the word Hindu cannot be defined by any specific language, through any specific worship, or through any living style. All these are there. These are the diversities of human beings. Hindus respect and… pic.twitter.com/oIOHOrH3gZ — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026

Meanwhile, the event also featured popular Canadian leaders including former Defence Minister and former Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, who said, ''It is so wonderful to see renewed momentum in the Canada-India relationship that will be represented by the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Canada later this year.''