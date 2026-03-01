IDF releases first footage of strikes in Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran | WATCH

A new video has been released by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), featuring the joint precision strikes by Israel and the US on the headquarters of Iranian Supeme Leader in Tehran. Check it out here.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday finally released footage of its joint strikes with the United States on the Iranian Supreme Leader's headquarters in Tehran. The clip has been shared on the X handle of the IDF, which features the exact moment when strikes took place on Khamenei's headquarters. ''WATCH: For the first time since the start of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, the IAF is striking targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran. Over the past day, the IAF conducted large-scale strikes to establish aerial superiority and pave the path to Tehran,'' reads the caption of the post.

Take a look

WATCH: For the first time since the start of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, the IAF is striking targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran.



Over the past day, the IAF conducted large-scale strikes to establish aerial superiority and pave the path to… pic.twitter.com/DN2MkGCfWc — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 1, 2026

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying that Tehran must not take such a step, otherwise it will result in a strong attack with a 'force which they have never seen before'. Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump said, ''Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. They better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before.''

Earlier, Iran termed the death of its Supreme Leader Khamenei as a 'crime of assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution will not go unpunished' and asserted that the 'pure blood of the martyred leader will uproot the criminal regimes of the US and Israel. Iran is also observing 40 days of public mourning following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.