A video of an Indian national, handcuffed and pinned to the ground by officials at Newark Airport in the United States, was shared by an Indo-American on social media. The video went viral, and has sparked outrage among netizens on the way the Indian national was treated. The Indian government also raised this issue with the US embassy in New Delhi.

However, now the real identity of this man has been revealed. The Indian embassy has stated that he is a resident of Haryana and he was speaking in Haryanvi while he was handcuffed by 3 to 4 people. He had attempted to enter the United States illegally without a valid visa, leading to his detention. He will soon be deported to India after he is medically cleared.

“With regard to a social post about an Indian national detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey in the United States, our Consulate in New York has ascertained that the individual who belongs to Haryana had entered the United States illegally without a valid visa and was being deported back to India as per a court order,” ANI quoted a source as saying.

The source added, “During his transit in Newark, on finding his behaviour not conducive for travel, he was restrained and admitted to a medical facility. Once he is fit to travel, the individual will be deported to India. Our Consulate in New York continues to remain engaged with the US authorities on this matter,” the source further said.

Indian government's response

On Tuesday, June 10, the Indian government raised this issue with the US Embassy in New Delhi. The Indian Consulate General in New York, also raised the matter with the local authorities.

"We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals," the Consulate General in New York posted on X.

However, the US embassy posted on X, clarifying that the US will not allow illegal entry. "The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law, " they posted.

This comes amid US president's Donal Trump's implementation of stricter immigration rules, leading to deportation of illegal immigrants. citing national security concerns. Trump has also banned entry of nationals including 12 countries, namely Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.