The ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu, ex-Defense Minister Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif over alleged Gaza war crimes sparking global reactions.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes. The court stated on Thursday that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant intentionally deprived Gaza’s civilian population of essential resources necessary for survival.

The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes. However, Israeli authorities reported that Deif was killed in an airstrike in southern Gaza in July. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, who initiated the request for these warrants six months ago, emphasized that delays in such decisions impact the rights of victims.

Israeli Reaction

The Israeli government strongly condemned the ICC’s move. Prime Minister Netanyahu described it as a “dark day in the history of nations,” calling the ICC’s decision baseless and accusing the court of anti-Semitism. “No outrageous anti-Israel decision will prevent us — and it will not prevent me — from continuing to defend our country in every way,” he stated. Netanyahu also compared the warrants to the Dreyfus trial, a historical case of wrongful conviction against a Jewish officer in France.

Gallant, also targeted by the warrants, expressed pride in his role in leading Israel’s defense during wartime. He reaffirmed that Israel would continue its military operations in Gaza until all objectives were achieved.

Israel’s Transportation Minister Miri Regev dismissed the ICC’s actions as “modern anti-Semitism disguised as justice.” Netanyahu’s office issued a statement rejecting the decision entirely, claiming it was “absurd and false.”

Hamas and Palestinian Authority Reactions

Hamas welcomed the ICC’s warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, calling it a step towards justice for victims in Gaza. Basem Naim, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, urged international support to ensure the effectiveness of such decisions. However, Hamas did not comment on the warrant issued for Mohammed Deif.

The Palestinian Authority also viewed the ICC’s decision positively, describing it as a symbol of hope and trust in international law. It urged ICC member states to avoid engaging with Netanyahu and Gallant.

Public Skepticism

Residents in Gaza expressed mixed feelings about the development. According to Al Jazeera, many remain skeptical about the effectiveness of the warrants, pointing out the United States’ unwavering support for Israel. Concerns were raised about potential challenges from the U.S. administration, which continues to back Israeli officials.

The ICC’s warrants highlight ongoing tensions surrounding accountability and justice amid the Israel-Gaza conflict. While some view the decision as a step forward, doubts about its practical enforcement remain.