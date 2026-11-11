IBM to discontinue H-1B and green card sponsorship for majority of US consulting roles

IBM will discontinue H-1B visa and green card sponsorship for majority of US consulting roles, Bloomberg reports. Affected staff can work from outside US or leave by year-end.

Tech giant IBM has decided to discontinue H-1B visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of roles within its US consulting business, amid increased scrutiny of employer-sponsored visa programs.

The decision will affect immigrant workers in IBM Consulting who rely on the company for work visa sponsorship and a pathway to permanent residency in the United States.

IBM confirms decision, cites evolving client needs

Confirming the development, an IBM spokesperson told Newsweek that the company's participation in high-skilled visa programmes had been declining for several years.

"IBM Consulting participates in U.S. high-skilled visa programs to address skill shortages. That participation has been declining for a number of years and as skill availability and client need have evolved, we have opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles in IBM Consulting," the spokesperson said.

According to Bloomberg, affected employees have been given the option of continuing to work for IBM from outside the US or leaving the company by the end of the year.

The move covers applications under the H-1B programme and the PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) process, which is the first step in the most common employment-based green card category. The PERM labour certification requires employers to demonstrate that qualified American workers are not available for the positions being offered.

It remains unclear what will happen to existing H-1B employees who are no longer eligible for green card sponsorship through the company.

IBM H-1B numbers lower than big tech peers

According to US Department of Labour data, IBM applied for more than 1,100 H-1B visas in the 2026 fiscal year, which ended on September 30.

IBM's visa applications are considerably lower than those of other major technology companies. Amazon applied for more than 13,715 H-1B visas by the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, around 11 times IBM's figure. Apple, Meta and Microsoft each sought roughly four times as many visas.

Trump administration tightens visa scrutiny

IBM's decision comes as the Trump administration intensifies scrutiny of the H-1B visa programme and the employment-based green card pathway.

In October, Vice President JD Vance announced that Microsoft and several other major companies would face suspension from the PERM programme over alleged fraud concerns. The Department of Justice has also reached settlements with Instacart and OpenAI over alleged misuse of the PERM system.

IBM has not been publicly named by the administration as a company facing action over alleged PERM violations.