As early results from the 2026 US midterm elections show Democrats leading in several Republican-held districts, Donald Trump has claimed his party would have secured a landslide victory if he had contested the polls.

Trump said his absence from the ballot was a key factor in the outcome. (ANI Photo)

US President Donald Trump has defended his party's performance in the 2026 midterm elections, claiming that Republicans would have secured a sweeping victory if his name had been on the ballot.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his absence from the ballot was a key factor in the outcome. “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

His remarks came as early election results showed Democrats leading in several districts currently held by Republicans. The midterm polls will decide which party controls Congress.

White House maintains defiant mood

Even before Trump's post, a White House official had defended the Republican campaign, saying the president's supporters were more likely to turn out when he personally contested an election. NewsNation White House correspondent Kellie Meyer quoted the official as saying that the mood inside the White House remained “defiant”.

“President Trump was not on the ballot, and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot,” the official said.

The official also argued that the quality of candidates had played an important role in the election and claimed Trump had done more to promote several Republican candidates than they had done for themselves. The official further criticised voters who supported Democrats, saying they could regret their decision if fuel prices fall after a resolution to the Iran conflict.

“Also, candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves. Also, anyone who voted Democrat today is going to have a serious case of buyers remorse when gas prices come down quickly when the Iran conflict is solved but they’re still stuck with list of liberal extremist Democrats.”

The official ended the response with a warning that Trump would continue his political fight against the opposition. “And a final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump’s resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up.”

Voter poll shows concerns over Congress

The preliminary national results of CNN's Voter Poll indicated that 71% of voters believed Congress was not doing enough to check Trump's power.

The survey also showed negative views of Congress and the Supreme Court.

Polls had closed in several states, including Georgia and South Carolina, as counting and early results continued to shape the picture of the congressional race.

Trump privately worried about Republican performance

Despite his public confidence, sources close to Trump told CNN that the president had privately acknowledged the possibility of a difficult night for Republicans.

According to the report, Trump had at times appeared hopeful that pre-election polling was inaccurate and that his party would perform better than expected.

However, the sources also said he had privately accepted that Republicans could face a worst-case outcome.

Democratic Socialists make gains in House races

The elections also saw several progressive candidates win seats in the House of Representatives. At least five members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are expected to join House Democrats in January.

Three of the victories came in New York, where Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez and former New York City comptroller Brad Lander won in strongly Democratic districts.

Other DSA members won races in Colorado, Michigan and Pennsylvania. They include Melat Kiros, Donavan McKinney and Chris Rabb.

Adam Hamawy also won in New Jersey. The results mark another development in the battle for control of Congress, with early returns showing Democratic gains while Trump and the White House continue to defend the Republican performance.