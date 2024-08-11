'I will...': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's last words before fleeing country

Sheikh Hasina is currently taking refuge in India after her ouster from Bangladesh.

Before fleeing Bangladesh amid massive protests, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed to return to the country. The Awami League leader ruled for 15 years and but was forced to resign. Hasina longed to deliver a speech before leaving the country but wasn't allowed enough time. She was reportedly given just 45 minutes to resign and leave.

Hence, she fled her country in a hurry amid mounting pressure from the army and protesters. Sheikh Hasina is currently taking refuge in India after her ouster from Bangladesh.

After her ouster, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said that his mother would not be returning to politics as she is deeply disappointed with the rebellion against her leadership, despite her significant contributions to the nation, according to a report by Dhaka Tribune.

But now, a close aide of Sheikh Hasina told Times Now that she had assured them that she would return soon. "Don't lose hope. I will return soon. I have lost but the people of Bangladesh have won, the people for whom my father, my family died," she said in her undelivered speech before leaving for India.

Meanwhile, Hasina also accused the US of playing a hand in her ouster. "I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it. I resigned from premiership. I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal," her undelivered speech says.

