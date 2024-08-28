'I will get resignations...': Donald Trump reveals what he would do on day 1 if elected as President

Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump has revealed what he would do the very first day, if elected as the President.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has vowed that if he assumes office post the presidential polls, he would demand the resignations of "every single official" responsible for the "Afghanistan calamity".

Notably, the suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport, based in Afganistan, killed 13 American service members and over 100 Afghan nationals on August 26, 2021. Later, Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the incident.

"The voters are going to fire Kamala and Joe on Nov. 5, we hope, and when I take office I will ask for the resignation of every single official. We'll get the resignations of every single senior official who touched the Afghanistan calamity to be on my desk at noon on Inauguration Day," Trump said, speaking to a crowd at the National Guard Association in Detroit on Monday, i.e., August 26.

The Republican candidate further criticised the concerned officials, claiming that they did a 'lousy' job.

"We never fire anybody. You got to fire them, like on ‘The Apprentice.’ You're fired. You did a lousy job", Donald Trump continued.

"Nobody ever gets fired in this administration. It's amazing, all the bad things that have happened. Nobody ever gets fired", he added.

Notably, the upcoming presidential elections in the United States will see a contest between Donald Trump and Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who entered the race after President Joe Biden sidestepped from the poll bid.

If elected as president, the 59-year-old vice-president would become the first woman in history to take charge as the US President.

Trump-Harris agree to mute mics for September 10 debate

Former US President Donald Trump and his democratic rival Kamala Harris have reached an agreement to mute mics for September 10 ABC-hosted debate.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth, Trump said, "I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be broadcast live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

Notably, this comes after the candidates campaigns clashed on Monday over the previously agreed-upon debate. The vice president's team sought a return to open microphones while Trump threatened to pull out entirely, claiming that the network was biased.

Donald Trump further stated that he and Harris had reached an agreement to follow the same set of rules he and President Joe Biden did during the June 27 CNN debate.

"The rules will be the same as the last CNN debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The debate will be "stand up," and candidates cannot bring notes, or "cheat sheets." We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a "fair and equitable" debate and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!)", he added.