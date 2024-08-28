'I will get resignations...': Donald Trump reveals what he would do on day 1 if elected as President

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alexander Vanderhey discusses strategies for economic diversification in Eastern Europe

Viral video: Kind man climbs streetlight to free trapped seagull, internet is impressed

Aussie legend calls Virat Kohli 'villain', claims BCCI 'loaned' Border-Gavaskar Trophy for…

Meet Satish Kumar, first ever Dalit chairman of Indian Railways appointed in 119 years

Meet National Awardee filmmaker, school dropout who sold chewing gum at signals, worked in video cassette library, now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alexander Vanderhey discusses strategies for economic diversification in Eastern Europe

Alexander Vanderhey discusses strategies for economic diversification in Eastern Europe

Viral video: Kind man climbs streetlight to free trapped seagull, internet is impressed

Viral video: Kind man climbs streetlight to free trapped seagull, internet is impressed

Aussie legend calls Virat Kohli 'villain', claims BCCI 'loaned' Border-Gavaskar Trophy for…

Aussie legend calls Virat Kohli 'villain', claims BCCI 'loaned' Border-Gavaskar Trophy for…

5 birds that can't fly

5 birds that can't fly

Six new 'rogue' planets discovered by NASA 

Six new 'rogue' planets discovered by NASA 

Superfoods that keep your brain healthy

Superfoods that keep your brain healthy

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Abhishek Banerjee cautions Bollywood over trend of casting influencers based on Instagram followers: 'No one will...'

Abhishek Banerjee cautions Bollywood over trend of casting influencers based on Instagram followers: 'No one will...'

Meet National Awardee filmmaker, school dropout who sold chewing gum at signals, worked in video cassette library, now..

Meet National Awardee filmmaker, school dropout who sold chewing gum at signals, worked in video cassette library, now..

Most expensive scene in Indian cinema, cost Rs 25 crore, its not in Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali

Most expensive scene in Indian cinema, cost Rs 25 crore, its not in Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali

HomeWorld

World

'I will get resignations...': Donald Trump reveals what he would do on day 1 if elected as President

Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump has revealed what he would do the very first day, if elected as the President.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

'I will get resignations...': Donald Trump reveals what he would do on day 1 if elected as President
Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has vowed that if he assumes office post the presidential polls, he would demand the resignations of "every single official" responsible for the "Afghanistan calamity". 

Notably, the suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport, based in Afganistan, killed 13 American service members and over 100 Afghan nationals on August 26, 2021. Later, Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the incident. 

"The voters are going to fire Kamala and Joe on Nov. 5, we hope, and when I take office I will ask for the resignation of every single official. We'll get the resignations of every single senior official who touched the Afghanistan calamity to be on my desk at noon on Inauguration Day," Trump said, speaking to a crowd at the National Guard Association in Detroit on Monday, i.e., August 26.

The Republican candidate further criticised the concerned officials, claiming that they did a 'lousy' job. 

"We never fire anybody. You got to fire them, like on ‘The Apprentice.’ You're fired. You did a lousy job", Donald Trump continued. 

"Nobody ever gets fired in this administration. It's amazing, all the bad things that have happened. Nobody ever gets fired", he added. 

Notably, the upcoming presidential elections in the United States will see a contest between Donald Trump and Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who entered the race after President Joe Biden sidestepped from the poll bid. 

If elected as president, the 59-year-old vice-president would become the first woman in history to take charge as the US President. 

Trump-Harris agree to mute mics for September 10 debate 

Former US President Donald Trump and his democratic rival Kamala Harris have reached an agreement to mute mics for September 10 ABC-hosted debate. 

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth, Trump said, "I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be broadcast live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

Notably, this comes after the candidates campaigns clashed on Monday over the previously agreed-upon debate. The vice president's team sought a return to open microphones while Trump threatened to pull out entirely, claiming that the network was biased.

Donald Trump further stated that he and Harris had reached an agreement to follow the same set of rules he and President Joe Biden did during the June 27 CNN debate. 

"The rules will be the same as the last CNN debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The debate will be "stand up," and candidates cannot bring notes, or "cheat sheets." We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a "fair and equitable" debate and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!)", he added. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big allegation against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, says he was 'pressured' to censor...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big allegation against Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, says he was 'pressured' to censor...

Jay Shah becomes new ICC chairman, set to assume role on…

Jay Shah becomes new ICC chairman, set to assume role on…

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement