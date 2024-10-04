'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

At his previous rally in Butler, Trump narrowly escaped injury when a gunman’s bullet grazed his ear.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced a major rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where an assassination attempt was made on his life earlier this year. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Trump shared his excitement, stating, "BUTLER ON SATURDAY—HISTORIC!" along with a now-famous image of himself moments after the attack, fists raised and blood smeared on his face.

Elon Musk, a vocal Trump supporter, also announced that he would attend the rally. "I will be there to support!" Musk posted. He has already contributed millions to support Trump’s campaign, with his super political action committee spending $71 million to boost Trump’s chances in the upcoming election.

I will be there to support! https://t.co/nokR0g3dn1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

This visit to Butler, a key swing region in Pennsylvania, comes just a day after special prosecutor Jack Smith filed new charges against Trump, challenging his immunity claims.

Trump’s return to Butler is seen as a strategic move to shift attention and rally his base ahead of Election Day.

The race for Pennsylvania’s crucial electoral votes remains tight. Polls show a 48-48% split between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump’s rally in Butler marks a significant moment in his campaign as he tries to maintain momentum in this battleground state.

The rally will take place one month before Election Day. At his previous rally in Butler, Trump narrowly escaped injury when a gunman’s bullet grazed his ear, killing a firefighter and injuring others. The image of Trump standing tall after the attack has since become a symbol of his campaign.