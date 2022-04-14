'I will be more dangerous now', says Imran Khan after his ouster as Pak PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has questioned the judiciary to explain the motive behind opening its doors at midnight on Saturday, hours before his ouster as the prime minister via a successful no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

The no-trust vote took place after a high political drama in the National Assembly with the Supreme Court overturning the decision of the Deputy Speaker to reject the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the ruling PTI-led coalition.

In his first public address on Wednesday at a rally in Peshawar since losing power, Khan directly addressed the judiciary and asked, "I ask the judiciary that when you opened the court in the dead of night ... this nation has known me for 45 years. Have I ever broken the law? When I played cricket, did anyone ever accuse me of match-fixing?"

READ | Bengal monitor lizard raped in Maharashtra's Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, 4 arrested

Referring to the rallies that started on Sunday, Imran said, "Every time a prime minister was ousted, people would celebrate it, but when he was removed from office, the masses registered a protest."

He reiterated that a "foreign conspiracy" was plotted in Washington with the help of the Opposition parties to overthrow the PTI government in Pakistan. The former premier said that those who had hatched the conspiracy were very happy that he was ousted from the government.

READ | Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to open today, here's all you need to know

"I was not dangerous when I was part of the government, but I will be more dangerous now." "We will not accept an imported government and people have shown what they want by holding demonstrations against the move," he said.

Addressing a massive rally he highlighted that the people of Pakistan will not accept Shehbaz Sharif as his Prime Minister as he has corruption cases worth Rs 40,000 crore.

Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly. Despite several attempts to block the no-confidence motion here in the National Assembly, the voting took place after midnight in which as many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent. Notably, no Prime Minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan so far, according to reports.