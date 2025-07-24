'I want Elon': US President Donald Trump changes tone on Tesla boss weeks after 'big ugly fight', here's what happened

One-time allies, the billionaire and the US President, engage in a war of words every now and then. The rift between the two former "best friends" came after Musk's exit from the Department of Government Efficiency.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, i.e., July 24, denied claims of destroying his friend-turned-foe, Elon Musk's companies in America, saying 'he wants' the billionaire businessman and all the other businesses within the country. Earlier this month, Trump had threatened to cut off billions of dollars in subsidies that Tesla and SpaceX CEO's companies receive from the government.

"Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so! I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before! The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us. We are setting records every day, and I want to keep it that way!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

One-time allies, the billionaire and the US President, engage in a war of words every now and then. The rift between the two former "best friends" came after Musk's exit from the Department of Government Efficiency. Post his exit, Musk even claimed that Trump wouldn't have won the US presidential polls if it weren't for him.

The Tesla boss even criticised Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill', resulting in a 'big ugly fight' between the two. The bill, which has been shown green light by the Senate with a narrow margin, would eliminate subsidies for electric vehicle purchases, a factor that has heavily benefited Musk's Tesla.

Moreover, as sources say, Musk wasn't quite on board with Trump's reciprocal tariffs, as Tesla sources components from several countries, including Japan, Mexico, China, and more. Imposing tariffs on these countries can increase the cost of the components, adversely affecting the business.