'Stopped India-Pakistan war last year': Donald Trump repeats disputed claim at Davos

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his disputed claim of resolving over half-a-dozen conflicts around the world, including between India and Pakistan last year. Trump made the comments while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The US leader has repeated the claim dozens of times, which New Delhi and rejected saying that no third party was involved. India and Pakistan were involved in a dayslong military conflict in May last year, which began after New Delhi struck several terror camps located across the border.

In his speech, Trump said: "I've now been working on this war (between Russia and Ukraine) for one year, during which time I settled eight other wars, India, Pakistan. Vladimir Putin called me, he said, I can't believe you settled that one (Armenia-Azerbaijan). They were going on for 35 years. I settled into one day. What does the United States get out of all of this work?" India has repeatedly and categorically refuted claims of any third-party intervention in the conflict with Pakistan.

Trump on Greenland

In Davos, Trump also raked up the issue of Greenland, which has been a bone of contention between the US and Europe in recent days. He reiterated his stance on the region and said he was "seeking immediate negotiations to acquire Greenland." Trump added: "It's the US alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it." The US president warned: "You can say yes, and we'll be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember," adding: "A strong and secure America means a strong NATO."