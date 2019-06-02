Headlines

I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that his recent remark on Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was misinterpreted.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 11:15 PM IST

Trump sparked a new debate, prior to his first official state visit to the United Kingdom (UK), when he called Markle 'nasty' in an interview with the Sun tabloid last week.

On Sunday, Trump suggested that his remarks on Meghan had been taken out of context.

"I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty'," the President tweeted.

"Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!" he added.

Trump had previously used the same word to describe his Democratic opponent during a 2016 Presidential debate, calling Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman," words that later sparked controversies and became an outcry of the anti-Trump movement, The Washington Post reported.

In addition, during the 2016 election campaign, Markle had also called Trump "misogynistic" and "divisive." The then American actress also said that she might move to Canada if Trump was elected President. Instead, two years on, she married Prince Harry and became part of Britain's royal family.

But in Britain, Trump's remarks ahead of the trip also echoed concerns that Markle's past political activism might make things awkward for the royal family, which is not supposed to voice political views publicly.

She started to speak out against sexism as a child and never hid her other personal convictions throughout her acting career, including her thoughts on US politics.

However, by breaking a royal protocol, Markle has opted out of the British royal family's meeting with the Trumps.


The Duchess, who just gave birth a couple of weeks ago, is likely to be hanging out at Frogmore Cottage with her newborn son, Archie, enjoying the peace and privacy of her maternity leave. 

