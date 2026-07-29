‘I may be killed or arrested’: Sheikh Hasina vows Bangladesh return despite threats

Bangladesh's ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared she will return home by December despite fearing arrest, prison or death.

Bangladesh's fugitive former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a recent interview with AFP, said that she is determined to return to her nation by December despite threats to her life. ''I may be killed. I may be arrested. I may be sent to prison. I am fully aware of my fate. Still, I want to go back because my people are calling me,'' Hasina said in an emailed response to questions by AFP.

For those unversed, her government in Bangladesh was toppled in 2024 by a student-led protest, ending her 15-year rule. To save her life from violent protesters, she fled to India by helicopter, and since then she has been living in an unidentified location.

Not only this, the relationship between India and Bangladesh was also drastically dented after the fall of Hasina's government and after Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the Chief Adviser and head of the interim government of Bangladesh in August 2024.

Where is Sheikh Hasina now?

Talking about her whereabouts and extradition to Bangladesh, she added, ''I can say that I am staying in India with due respect and dignity. Indian authorities have not discussed extradition with me. I myself have decided to return to my country.''

Hasina rejects human rights allegations

Denying allegations of human rights abuses during her tenure, Hasina called them 'politically constructed campaigns'. She also said that her government handled the student protests with utmost restraint and described the unrest as a planned operation to topple the government. ''My government showed the highest level of patience and tried to guide the student movement towards a peaceful solution. It had become a planned operation driven by hidden instructions, organised violence, propaganda and the objective of overthrowing the government,'' she said.

No comments on India's student protests

Meanwhile, she refused to comment on the student protests recently concluded in India, which led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What did Hasina say about her political future?

Talking about the revival of her party, the Awami League, which is effectively banned after her departure. ''Power is not my destination. Service to the people is,'' Hasina added, saying that she had 'sympathy for every family that lost a loved one'.