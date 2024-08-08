'There will be bloodbath if Trump...': US President Joe Biden concerned over power transfer after US election

President Biden said, “If Trump wins, no, I’m not confident at all. I mean, if Trump loses, I’m not confident at all. He means what he says; we don’t take him seriously; he means all the stuff about if we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath; it will have to be a stolen election.”

US President Joe Biden mentioned many worries in case Donald Trump loses the elections. During an interview a few days ago, Biden said, “I am not confident that a peaceful transfer of power is possible if Trump loses the election.”

This comes after Donald Trump said that if he loses the US presidential elections this year, then there will be a “bloodbath” for the US auto industry and the whole country. He also said that the only way he will lose the election is if it is stolen from him.



Last month, when Biden was explaining his decision to end his campaign, he made some differences about how Trump refuses to accept election results while he decided to end his campaign for president for the second term. He further states, “Look, I’m not the guy who said I want to be a dictator one day. I’m not the guy who refused to accept the outcome of the election; I’m not the guy who said that he wouldn’t accept the outcome of this election automatically. You can’t only love your country when you win.”



Biden also spoke about the concerns that Trump was preparing to challenge the results of elections in the same way that happened last time, when Trump supporters marched to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.