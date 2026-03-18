'I'm alive': Netanyahu mocks death rumours again, shares new video with US envoy, jokes about ‘six fingers' claims, watch

The video, which has garnered significant attention, shows Netanyahu walking and chatting with Huckabee, who joked that US President Donald Trump had sent him to check on the Israeli leader.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken to social media to quash rumors of his demise, posting a video alongside US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. The video, which has garnered significant attention, shows Netanyahu walking and chatting with Huckabee, who joked that US President Donald Trump had sent him to check on the Israeli leader.

Netanyahu's response was characteristically witty, "Yes, Mike. Yes, I'm alive." He added a jab at online conspiracy theorists, saying, "We shake hands with five fingers in each hand," referencing claims that earlier footage of him was AI-generated due to a perceived "sixth finger".

Netanyahu Addresses AI-generated claims

The rumours of Netanyahu's death gained traction after social media users questioned the authenticity of a previous video, pointing to what they claimed was an extra finger – a common glitch in AI-generated imagery. >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ

— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

Netanyahu's latest video is part of a series of appearances aimed at countering false claims circulating online. In a previous video, he quipped, "I'm dying for coffee. Do you want to count the number of fingers?" The Israeli PM's office has dismissed the rumors as "fake news," while Ambassador Reuven Azar accused Iran-linked actors of spreading disinformation.

Israeli PM's message amid tensions

While the video had its light-hearted moments, Netanyahu also referenced ongoing Israeli strikes against Iran's leadership. "Today, I erased two names on the punch card," he said, apparently referencing Israel's claims of eliminating senior Iranian security figures, including Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. The comment came amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides trading blows in recent days.

Meanhwile, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has already rejected the rumours as entirely false.

“These are fake news; the prime minister is fine,” the office told Anadolu News when asked about social media posts claiming Netanyahu had been killed in retaliation for recent Israeli and US strikes on Iran.