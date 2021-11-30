Headlines

Jack Dorsey clears his stance on Twitter, leaves rough road ahead for new CEO Parag Agrawal

During Dorsey's tenure, revenue for the social media giant grew sluggishly with stock in the company now worth roughly the same as it was a year ago.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 09:12 AM IST

The 45-year-old Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who posted his resignation letter on Monday has cleared that he was not pushed out of the USD 11 billion company. He revealed he was 'choosing the company over my ego' saying "I know we'll prove this was the right move." 

Indian origin Parag Agrawal, 45, was named the new CEO of the social media giant early on Monday. He has been serving as the company's Chief Technology Officer since 2017. Jack Dorsey was the CEO of the social media giant Twitter when it was first founded in 2006, and oversaw its startup. He returned to the top job in 2015.

During Dorsey's tenure as Twitter CEO revenue for the social media giant has grown sluggishly, with the New York Times reporting that stock in the company is now worth roughly the same as it was a year ago. This make the road ahead for the new CEO Parag Agrawal very challenging .

Twitter announced earlier this year that it aims to double its annual revenue by 2023 and 315 million monetizable daily active users. 

Meanwhile, many Republicans have celebrated the exit of Jack Dorsey after he was in the eye of storm for banning former President Donald Trump from the social media site. Republican lawmakers have been accusing him for stifling free speech.

Jack Dorsey career graph

Jack Dorsey became the CEO of the social media giant Twitter when it was first founded in 2006, and oversaw its startup.

In 2008, Dorsey lost his leadership position amid claims that he kept leaving work early to enjoy other pursuits like yoga and fashion design.

It was also alleged that Jack Dorsey chose improvements to the site over revenue generation for the social media giant. 

In March 2011, Dorsey was named executive chairman. When CEO Dick Costolo announced his resignation in June 2015, Dorsey returned.

Dorsey will now remain on Twitter's board of directors through his current term, which runs through 2022, but will step aside as chairman.

Current board member Bret Taylor is set to become the new chairman. Once his term ends, Dorsey told staff, he will leave the company entirely.  

Twitter's share price soared by 11%, while those of Square Inc, which Dorsey also serves as the CEO of, were up 3% after his imminent departure.

In 2019, Dorsey revealed he manages stress through a strict diet and exercise regimen and quirky lifestyle habits like hours of meditation each day.

 

