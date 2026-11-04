‘I’ll veto them’: Trump warns Democrats after party takes control of US House and Senate

After Democrats secured control of both the House and Senate, US President Donald Trump warned that he could use his veto power to block legislation, while saying he was willing to work with the opposition party.

US President Donald Trump has signalled that he is ready for a confrontation with the Democrats after the party took control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

Trump posted a picture of a red MAGA cap carrying the word ‘Veto’ and later spoke about his powers as president during an interview with Fox News.

Referring to the possibility of a divided government, he said, "It's been done before, as you know, numerous times. It's the power of veto — it's one of the stronger powers that a President has. They'll send over things that are insane and I'll veto them."

His remarks suggest that Trump could use the presidential veto to oppose legislation passed by the Democratic-controlled Congress during the remaining two years of his presidency.

Democrats gain power to challenge Trump’s administration

The Democratic victory is expected to give the party greater influence over the president's agenda and increase scrutiny of his administration.

A Democratic majority in the House could lead to committee investigations, public hearings and subpoenas involving the president and his administration.

Control of the Senate would also allow Democrats to put pressure on Trump's legislative plans, investigate government actions and seek to block his judicial nominees and Cabinet appointments.

The change in power could make it more difficult for the White House to push its policies through Congress.

Trump says he will accept election results

Despite the Republican setback, Trump has said he is prepared to work with Democrats. In an interview with The New York Times, he said, “I am absolutely willing to accept those results...We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out,”

He also appeared to acknowledge the party's defeat while maintaining that he would continue to comment on the performance of candidates.

In a post, Trump wrote, "I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump blames absence from ballot for Republican defeat

Earlier, Trump sought to distance himself from the Republican losses, saying the outcome would have been different if he had been a candidate in the midterm elections. During the campaign, he had urged voters to treat the election as if his name were on the ballot.

After the results began pointing towards a major Democratic victory, he repeated that argument on Truth Social. "I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he posted.

Young, independent and Hispanic voters shift towards Democrats

According to Fox News, four key voter groups — young people, independents, rural voters and Hispanic voters — moved away from the Republican Party in large numbers. The Iran war and Trump's tariffs were among the issues blamed for the shift.

Democrats also made gains in areas that have traditionally supported Republicans. Their victories included Senate seats in South Carolina and Texas. Texas had not elected a Democratic senator since 1994.

The party also broke through nearly a century of Republican dominance in Kansas by winning a Senate seat. CNN reported that voters appeared to have been influenced by inflation, Trump's tariffs, the Iran war and concerns about his conduct and personal financial interests.

The results mark a major setback for Republicans and could reshape the political balance in Washington for the remainder of Trump's term.