‘I hope I go to heaven’: Trump’s remark on hating his enemies in CBS interview draws attention

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to enter heaven because he considers himself religious, but admitted that he continues to hate some political opponents and may never forgive them.

US President Donald Trump has admitted that he may never forgive some of his political rivals, even as he expressed hope that he would enter heaven after death.

The remarks came during an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, in which Trump was asked about religion, life after death and whether he could forgive people such as former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

When asked directly if he could forgive the two, Trump called them "extremely dishonest people" and "very bad people" for the country. Pressed further on whether he would refuse to forgive them, he replied, "The answer is no. I want to be honest, no."

He then added, "I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will."

Franklin Graham explains what he believes is needed to enter heaven

Trump's comments also drew a response from evangelistic preacher Franklin Graham, who stressed that religious belief alone was not enough to secure salvation. In a post on X, Graham said people must acknowledge their sins, repent and accept Jesus Christ through faith.

"Religion can't save you only a relationship with the Savior, Jesus Christ, can save you," Graham wrote.

He also questioned whether people had the assurance of salvation, highlighting the importance of seeking forgiveness and turning away from sin.

Trump says he hopes to go to heaven

During the same interview, Trump was asked what he believed would happen after his death and whether he expected to enter heaven. Describing himself as a religious person, the President said, "I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven...I hope so. I don't want to go to hell."

His answer later became a talking point because of his admission that he continued to hold resentment towards some political opponents and did not believe he could forgive them.

Comey and Pelosi among Trump's political targets

Trump has repeatedly criticised politicians and former officials who have opposed him or been involved in investigations concerning him.

Comey, who headed the FBI during its initial investigation into alleged links between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, has faced multiple federal indictments during Trump's second term, CBS News reported. One case was dismissed, while another remains ongoing.

Pelosi, the former Democratic House Speaker, has also been a frequent target of Trump's criticism.

Other officials who have faced legal action during Trump's second term include New York Attorney General Letitia James and former national security adviser John Bolton.

James, whose office secured civil fraud judgments against the Trump Organization, faced federal bank fraud charges and allegations of making false statements to financial institutions. Both cases were later dismissed by a judge.

Bolton, who served as Trump's national security adviser during his first term, pleaded guilty in a case involving the retention of classified documents, according to the report.

Trump says immigration crackdown may have gone too far

The CBS interview also covered the Trump administration's immigration policies and the Republican Party's performance in the November 3 midterm elections.

Trump acknowledged that his administration's strict immigration enforcement measures may have been "too tough", particularly in cases involving undocumented immigrants who had lived and worked in the US for several years.

He also indicated that he was open to working with congressional Democrats to make changes to immigration laws. "I'd love to do something on immigration," he said.

Trump's comments came after the Republicans faced setbacks in the midterm elections, adding to questions about the administration's immigration approach.

Trump survived assassination attempts during political career

Trump has also faced multiple assassination attempts during his political career. In July 2024, he was injured when a bullet grazed his right ear during a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

His latest CBS interview covered several subjects, but his remarks on religion and forgiveness drew particular attention. While Trump said he hoped to enter heaven, he also acknowledged that he might never forgive some of the people he considers his enemies.