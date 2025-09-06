Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Add Osama bin Laden too': Ram Gopal Varma sparks outrage after he says Dawood Ibrahim inspired him

Amid India-US tariff conflict, PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session

UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha

PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik doesn’t even look at his family, talks about their broken bond

Big UPDATE for Indian nationals, New Zealand revises visa requirements for students, professionals, will now only accept..., effective from...

Kiku Sharda breaks his silence on quitting Kapil Sharma's show after reports of 'fight' with Krushna Abhishek

Elon Musk's Tesla's slow start in India with just 600 bookings: Who became the first customer to purchase Model Y?

'I don't think we have...': Donald Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Add Osama bin Laden too': Ram Gopal Varma sparks outrage after he says Dawood Ibrahim inspired him

'Add Osama bin Laden too': Ram Gopal Varma sparks outrage after he says Dawood..

UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes

UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

'I don't think we have...': Donald Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks

US President Donald Trump on Friday responded to his post on Truth Social where he called of losing 'India and Russia to China', saying that he does not think that has happened. Responding to ANI while adressing the media at the White House, Trump also expressed disappointment with India purchasing Russian oil and spoke about the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on India.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 06:59 AM IST

'I don't think we have...': Donald Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Friday responded to his post on Truth Social where he called of losing 'India and Russia to China', saying that he does not think that has happened. Responding to ANI while adressing the media at the White House, Trump also expressed disappointment with India purchasing Russian oil and spoke about the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on India.

On being asked to whom he blames for losing India to China in his post earlier on Friday, the US President said, "I don't think we have. I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi as you know. He was here couple of months ago, in fact we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference."

A few days after India, Russia and China stood together at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Tianjin, United States President Donald Trump posted a comment on his social media platform Truth Social, stating that the US has "lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China."

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Donald Trump, again accused India of profiteering from Russian oil in his latest slew of remarks, alongside alleging that India's tariffs cost "Americans' jobs".

Also on Friday, the White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett said that US President Donald Trump and the trade team are "disappointed" with India's continued imports of Russian crude oil, but hoped for positive developments.

"I think that the trade team and the President are disappointed that India continues to fund Russia's Ukraine war...Hopefully, it's a democratic issue, and we'll have positive developments," Hassett said, answering a question from ANI during a media interaction.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's latest remarks in which he mentioned India, Russia and China.

On the front of the India-US trade issues, the MEA spokesperson affirmed that India "continues to remain engaged with the US side on trade issues."

The United States has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including 25 per cent penalty for importing Russian oil. The Indian Government had earlier said that India's ties with any country stand on their own merit and should not be viewed through the prism of a third country. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US to restrict visas of Central Americans 'acting' on behalf of China, Marco Rubio issues warning
US to block visas of Central Americans 'acting' on behalf of China: Marco Rubio
'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket
Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles
'From the struggles and sacrifices...': India's Champions Trophy winner announces retirement from all forms of cricket
India's Champions Trophy winner announces retirement from all forms of cricket
THIS country bans Facebook, Instagram, X, Snapchat, LinkedIn, not Afghanistan, Pakistan, Dubai, country is..., reason is...
THIS country bans Facebook, Instagram, X, Snapchat, LinkedIn, not Afghanistan, P
Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak
Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE