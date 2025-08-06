Twitter
HomeWorld

WORLD

'I don't know anything...': Donald Trump on US imports of Russian chemicals, fertilisers

The comment came a day after the US President announced that the United States would 'substantially raise' tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 07:08 AM IST

'I don't know anything...': Donald Trump on US imports of Russian chemicals, fertilisers

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) stated that he had no knowlegde that the United States imports Russian Chemicals and fertilizers. The rebutall came after India claimed that US continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry,fertilisers, as well as chemicals.

When asked by the ANI about US Imports of Russian chemicals and fertilizers during a press conference at the White House, Trump said, "I don't know anything about it. We will have to check."

ANI has reached out to the presidents press team and awaits for a response.

US buying Russian chemicals, fertilisers, but criticising Indian energy imports? 

The comment came a day after the US President announced that the United States would "substantially raise" tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" Trump had said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

The US President's statement was strongly rejected by India, with the Ministry of External Affairs calling the targeting of India "unjustified and unreasonable."

In a detailed response, India said its imports from Russia were based on market needs and energy security, especially after Western nations diverted traditional supplies to Europe following the Ukraine conflict.

"In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability. India's imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by global market situation. However, it is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," the statement noted.

The government also pointed to continued trade between Russia and both the United States and the European Union.
"Where the United States is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers, as well as chemicals. In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the statement said," the MEA statement's said.

India also noted that the EU's bilateral trade with Russia in 2024 reached Euro 67.5 billion in goods, along with 16.5 million tonnes of LNG, more than its own trade volume with Russia.

India said it will take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests and economic security. 

(With inputs from ANI)

