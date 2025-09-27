'I did my duty': On live TV, US man admits to killing parents eight years ago, burying them in...

The confession reportedly came a day after officials discovered two bodies at Kraus' residence as part of an investigation into fraudulent social security payments in the names of his parents Franz and Theresia Kraus. Read on to know more on this.

A man in the United States shocked viewers during a live television interview as he admitted to killing his elderly parents years ago. He confessed to burying the elderly couple in the backyard of their home in Albany, New York State eight years back. Moments after he walked out of the TV studio, 53-year-old Lorenz Kraus was arrested by the police and charged with double murder. The confession reportedly came a day after officials discovered two bodies at Kraus' residence as part of an investigation into fraudulent social security payments in the names of his parents Franz and Theresia Kraus.

What did Lorenz Kraus say in the TV interview?

Kraus reached out to local news station CBS6, emailing a two-page statement, and also agreed to come in for a live TV interview. Eight minutes into the exchange, Kraus admitted he had suffocated his parents, aged 92 and 83 years at the time of their deaths. "I did my duty to my parents," he said. As he described some of their health issues, Kraus stated: "My concern for their misery was paramount." He added: "They knew they were going downhill."

What happened after Kraus' murder confession?

Kraus left the studio after the interview and was almost immediately taken into custody by the police. At a court appearance on Friday, a public defender filed a petition on his behalf pleading not guilty. The case had started as a financial probe into social security payments, with the police saying Kraus had used the benefits for his personal expenses. Kraus' neighbours never reported the elderly couple missing, assuming they had returned to Germany.