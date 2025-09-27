'I did my duty': On live TV, US man admits to killing parents eight years ago, burying them in...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of history, needs 94 runs against Pakistan to break world T20I record

TVK chief Vijay is among highest-paid Indian actors, owns seaside mansion, expensive cars, his whopping net worth is Rs...

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin orders action after deadly stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur

Tamil Nadu: How stampede occurred during Vijay’s Karur Rally? What was behind the chaos? Here’s what we know so far

Will Suryakumar Yadav accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi if India wins final? Report makes big claim

Who is Vijay? Tamil superstar, politician whose Karur rally caused stampede, over 30 people feared dead

Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, calls incident 'deeply saddening'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding: From star studded guest list to venue, here’s everything we know

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years, it is located in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of history, needs 94 runs against Pakistan to break world T20I record

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of history, needs 94 runs vs PAK

TVK chief Vijay is among highest-paid Indian actors, owns seaside mansion, expensive cars, his whopping net worth is Rs...

TVK chief Vijay is among highest-paid Indian actors, his net worth is Rs...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeWorld

WORLD

'I did my duty': On live TV, US man admits to killing parents eight years ago, burying them in...

The confession reportedly came a day after officials discovered two bodies at Kraus' residence as part of an investigation into fraudulent social security payments in the names of his parents Franz and Theresia Kraus. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 09:40 PM IST

'I did my duty': On live TV, US man admits to killing parents eight years ago, burying them in...
Lorenz Kraus at a court appearance in New York.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A man in the United States shocked viewers during a live television interview as he admitted to killing his elderly parents years ago. He confessed to burying the elderly couple in the backyard of their home in Albany, New York State eight years back. Moments after he walked out of the TV studio, 53-year-old Lorenz Kraus was arrested by the police and charged with double murder. The confession reportedly came a day after officials discovered two bodies at Kraus' residence as part of an investigation into fraudulent social security payments in the names of his parents Franz and Theresia Kraus.

What did Lorenz Kraus say in the TV interview?

Kraus reached out to local news station CBS6, emailing a two-page statement, and also agreed to come in for a live TV interview. Eight minutes into the exchange, Kraus admitted he had suffocated his parents, aged 92 and 83 years at the time of their deaths. "I did my duty to my parents," he said. As he described some of their health issues, Kraus stated: "My concern for their misery was paramount." He added: "They knew they were going downhill."

What happened after Kraus' murder confession?

Kraus left the studio after the interview and was almost immediately taken into custody by the police. At a court appearance on Friday, a public defender filed a petition on his behalf pleading not guilty. The case had started as a financial probe into social security payments, with the police saying Kraus had used the benefits for his personal expenses. Kraus' neighbours never reported the elderly couple missing, assuming they had returned to Germany.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Final?
Tauqeer Raza Khan, cleric whose 'I love Muhammad' video triggered massive protest in Bareilly arrested
UP cleric whose 'I love Muhammad' video triggered protest arrested
How Nita Ambani lost 18 kilos? Fitness trainer discloses her transformation secret
How Nita Ambani lost 18 kilos? Fitness trainer discloses her transformation secr
Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpasses Babar Azam’s world record, becomes first player in 27 years to achieve BIG feat
Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpasses Babar Azam’s world record, becomes first player in
Hard water ruining your hair? Try these 6 simple solutions for healthy, shiny locks
Hard water ruining your hair? Try these 6 simple solutions for healthy, shiny lo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE